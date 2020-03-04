ind vs nz tour stats: IND vs NZ: Indian batsmen of the 60 series after so poor performance in Bowling also 38-18 difference – india tour of new zealand see stats of batting and bowling in the series

India against New Zealand in the 2-match Test series 0-2 crunchy spank suffered. The batting of India is quite getting worse, bowlers also disappointed.

New Delhi

Indian team to New Zealand by hosting two matches of the Test series 2-0, defeated. Christchurch in the series of the second Test match in the India on the third day on Monday 7 wickets from the crunchy Super suffered. In the first Test Team India to a 10 wicket defeat had received.

The number-1 Test Team New Zealand in their second Test match in three days within the Test series 2-0 clean sweep done. India’s 132-run target, chasing New Zealand by 36 over the same Target acquired. Indian team on the third day morning six wickets at 90 runs ahead of the play squeamish and inside of an hour with his second-innings 124 runs played at Rajiv Gandhi was.



Batting less than test run

This Test series Indian batsman expected the suit could not perform. The most frustrated captain Virat Kohli did. Their bat only 38 runs out. Them much run so par Mohammed Shami has made while batting 10th number on the bat the were landed. Shami in this series in 44 runs scored and 5 wickets also for. Virat Kohli in this Test series are 9.50, of which a Test series in his second worst average.

60 Test series after it

Indian batting so poorly rarely to be found. This Test series in no century from India not engaged. Any Test series in the last time so in 2002-03 was when Team India civilian was in. Since then, India has 60 Test series Game and come up with something every Test series in a batter the century of course inlaid.

38 vs 18

Necklace Sarah Shard batters on the same Cleave not OK. Series team bowler also impressive are no. To win the match 20 wickets Angry Bird is in need of, but the Indian could not do so. Parts of the friendly atmosphere at Indian Pass in Series 40, only 18 wickets as fired as possible, while Kiwi parts has 38 wickets to. 38-18 of the difference it is enough to understand that series in the Indian Pass sharpen in the reduction.

58 is India’s best score

Indian batting’s poor level of the idea it could be construed that this Test series in his side’s best score 58 runs which Opener Mayank Agarwal said the first test of the second lines in were created. India on behalf of a single century not engaged.

Kohli, the LBW

  • Kohli, the LBW

    Match the first day of the match-Tim England’s LBW did. Kohli has the ball on on the side tried to play but that line missed. Kohli review taken but this decision proved wrong happened.

  • DRS wrong on is Kohli decided

    Kohli yet to test cricket in 13 times LBW to be given after the DRS and just two times it turned out to be right is. International cricket in the last five innings he has just 48 runs found are.

  • In the first Test were also thwarted

    Kohli Wellington Test in just 21 were scored. Of New Zealand on this tour he’s just a half century the figure of the Cross can. ODI series, Kohli 75 and Twenty20 international series to four games in 105 runs were scored.

  • 21 shifts from century of wait

    Kohli 21 innings with no century weren’t able to are. He was in Kolkata in November last year against Bangladesh 136-run innings but was it since she could not are.

  • Most times Saudi made by the victim

    International cricket in England as ODI captain 10th time your the victim made. Test it in the third had the chance, while in the final 6 and T20 International at a time this Kiwi pace of the ball out on time. Kohli has all the format in the overall England has the highest time-out.

  • Twitter-ICC
  • Swann and Anderson the second

    England, after England off-spinner Graeme Swann and pace James Anderson’s number comes up who 8-8 time series Hunting made.

