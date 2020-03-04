India Vs England Women T20 World Cup Semi Final Head to Head Records; IND W VS ENG W Semi Final Where to Watch on Live TV Online | India-England semi-finals yesterday in tournaments, first English team to beat the first final play of chance

Women T-20 World Cup in the Indian team for the All 5 match in England from the defeat found

Team India in the last World Cup semi-finals in England by 8 wickets beat was

The match in Sydney at 9.30 pm, broadcast live on Star Sports Network and on Hotstar

Dainik Bhaskar

Mar 04, 2020, 07:53 PM IST

Game desk. Between India and England on Thursday, the women T-20 World Cup first semi-final will be played. Match Australia Sydney Cricket Ground will be in. Team India have World Cup for the first time in history, England and defeat the first final play of chance. In the tournament, India now have to beat England not found. Both teams between the World Cup in 5 against are. The Indian team for the 2018 World Cup semi-finals in England by 8 wickets beat, but he had Finals in Australia was defeated. Between now until the 19 T-20 were played. Of these, the Indian team has 4 wins, while 15 matches in Lanka. World Cup finals on March 8 in Melbourne will.

The second semi-final in South Africa and current champions Australia on Thursday the Sydney Cricket Ground will be played on. Up to now 6 World Cup were played there. Indian team never till now in the finals failed to reach. Team India has three times 2009, 2010, 2018 in the semi-final place was created. While, Australia has the highest 4 times the title has won. England and West Indies was once the title is won.

Most run in the case of Shefali third

In this tournament England Natalie said the 4-match 67.37 average of the most from 202 are scored. Second on England’s own captain Heather Knight, who made a match 4 in 64.33 average of 193 scored. Indian opener Shefali Verma 161 run with the third-placed are. Their average 40.25 is.

Poonam Yadav most wickets

The tournament in Indian spinner Poonam Yadav 4 match 9 wickets ranging are at the top. During this time their average 9.88 is. England and sets the second and Third numbers on Sophie Ecclestone are. Both bowlers had Match 4 in the 8-8 wickets achieved. Both in and the average of the best 10.62 and Sophie of 6.12 is.

Pitch and weather report: On Thursday, Sydney the temperature from 20 to 23° C is likely to remain. The sky is cloudy. Rain of fears. The pitch from the batters will help. Toss winning team to bat first want to.

On the field, the total T-20 : 7

Batting first the team won : 2

The first bowling team won : 4

The first innings average score : 156

The second shift in the average score : 134

The tournament in India 150 score not pie

Group bouts in the India all four matches live. The team first against Australia in the 17, the other in Bangladesh 18, the third match New Zealand in the 3-run was defeated. The fourth match in Sri Lanka on 7-wicket victory. The team against Australia 132, against Bangladesh 142 and against New Zealand in the first while batting 133 scored. While, Sri Lanka team against the chase while 14.4 overs 116 runs scored.

Montana-hence the performance of the worst

In this tournament the captain Harmanpreet Kaur and opener memory Monte of the display being the worst. Montana 3 match in just 38 runs updates. 17 runs, his highest being. Hence the 4 in the Match 26 runs scored. 15 scored his best score is. Shefali Verma 4 match of the team in the most from 161 are scored. Average of 40 is. Jemima Rodriguez’s 85 and all-rounder Deepti Sharma 83 are scored.

Both teams

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Shefali Verma, memory Montana, Jemima Rodriguez, Deepti Sharma, president Krishnamurthy, crest Pandey, Tania Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gaekwad, Helen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Puja star and Radha Yadav.

England: Heather Knight (captain), Team Beamont, Catherine Best, Kate Cross, Freya Davis, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elvis, Sarah Glen, Amy Jones (wk), Natalie said, and sets, Medi Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield and Dani yacht.