India vs England: Women’s T20 World Cup: semi-final India here England – team india to face england in the 1st semifinal of the women t20 world cup

Women T20 World Cup Indian team lose the semi-final combat Thursday against England at the Sydney play in the series. Team India’s Unstoppable campaign continues and cried on the sets in the semi-finals, even such as the game of hope. Tournament’s second semi-final is also the same on the field Australia and South Africa will be played.

India’s women cricket team in Australia released the ICC T-20 World Cup semi-finals in England from after. Another semi-final, Australia face South Africa will be. The first semi-final on March 5 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) will be played on and the same day at the same arena on the second semi-final will be. India Group A in the on top while in the semi-final place, while England’s team of Group B in the second position.

Group A for the Australian team in second place and according to schedule him now in the semi-finals Group B’s Top Team South Africa Cricket. In the semi-finals to reach the teams decision on Monday, New Zealand on the Australia victory was to be. But Group B which team is on top will stay, its decision in South Africa and the West Indies between the compared with the to be had.

These two teams match up a single ball Feke before going to be canceled and this way both Timo the A-A points. This is a points with the South African team with 7 points in Group-B in the top reached. England are up 6 points. The Indian team Group A in all their 4 match winning total with 8 points in the semi-final place is formed.

Australia has three wins with 6 points achieved, while South Africa has three wins and a cancellation of the match, with a total of 7 points are mobilized. England’s 4 matches out of 6 points. This tournament in a compelling game showing Team India of England from the semi-finals, combat is expected to strongly. Team India in this tournament yet in the invincible remains and protest the more it is triumphant order is expected to continue.

