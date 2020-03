Sports desk, Amar Ujala, Updated Wed, 04 Mar 2020 05:56 PM IST

Best in Test Team India in the hands of New Zealand two-match Test series in got humiliating defeat from the pre-selector Sandeep Patil are extremely annoyed. He is Team India’s middle order batsman for next month and head coach Ravi Shastri fiercely stood base is narrated. India’s cities against four innings in 21.50 average of only 91 runs were found. The board of this shift from Patil are unhappy with.