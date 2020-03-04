Inzamam-ul-Haq backs Virat Kohli, says there’s nothing to worry

Inzamam-ul Haq: against New Zealand in the recently concluded Test series (New Zealand vs India Test Series) Virat Kohli (Virat Kohli)for filled with despair in. The Indian team where the series in the 0-2 defeat suffered, while the bats from India miserably failed. Test series of two matches of the four innings in Australia only 38 scored and his average is merely 9.5 been. During this 19 run, Virat Kohli highest score 19 of. At such a time when the series in your display over-whelming criticism of the circles are in, former Pakistan captain enema-ul-Haq (Inzamam-ul Haq), the team India captain in the side of Frank come down there. Enema by your U-Tube channel ‘the match only wicket-taking bowler in the’ said, ‘in India Virat ranging enough things are being because he was the last 11-12 shifts good could not perform. Some people his techniques on are talking. I do all this things by hearing the shock in the AM. One person has international cricket in the 70’s around Australia firm, there are nonetheless people his techniques are questioning.’

New Zealand’s series victory to Mohammad Kaif in the sense explained in great…

Engg said, ‘I want to say is that every player for no a series, No a years this happens in which to correct everything despite things not on her side are. Every day he scores can’t. Every match, every series or every year may not happen. Why the bowler only Kohli on the balls of spanking for the same game are? ‘He said, ‘My government has advice that need to worry do not do this with everyone is. You always succeed don’t, the failure is also with comes in. Your technique need to change is not.’ India on Monday against New Zealand in the Test series of other wickets in the match of The suffered defeat. India before of Wellington in the first Test 10-wicket defeat suffered had.

Against New Zealand in Test series received a humiliating defeat after Australia said, good bat can get us regret. We have many places on the mistake which the brunt of the defeat as locations. The Kiwi team of compliment, he said, the host team has its circumstances in the great game and showed us for the mistakes forced. Virat (Virat Kohli) said, the match of the second day the bowlers had great performance, while our return by the government was but as a batter we people liked them back did not. Go back and we would see that we where and when of unforced errors. Virat admitted that the toss winning our team the extra advantage, but so long Cricket Play after you only it responsible couldn’t. He said that the Test series of the worst performance we have to accept and improve will try.

Video: 15 year old girl by broken Tendulkar’s record