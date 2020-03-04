IPL 2020, Dhoni and Raina starts their practice today for the next season

IPL 2020: Mahendra Singh Dhoni of cricket on the field again see the waiting he does for the good news. Mahendra Singh Dhoni IPL of the 13th season of today have begun preparations. MS Dhoni with Team India veteran batsman are Suresh Raina, also from today Chennai Super Kings of Indian Premier League for the new season practice has started. Both star player if IPL best performance if you do them this year Australia played in twenty-twenty World Cup in the claim will be strong enough.

Chennai Super Kings CEO.S. Viswanathan said, “Dhoni MA Chidambaram Stadium in Raina of training with Will, but yet no international player has not come.” Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings by three times of IPL titles capture the Cranberries is. Chennai Super Kings last year, also reach the final in the managed was.

Earlier Dhoni on Thursday said Chennai Super Kings with their peers met. Chennai Super Kings, on behalf of MS Dhoni of your fellow players to meet with video has been released.

Me3t and Gree7 – Everyday is Karthigai in our House, a film by Vikraman Sir. #StartTheWhistles 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/sJz77Nnakr — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 3, 2020

Dhoni last year England have played in ODI World Cup after the semi-finals from the cricket field not on the infuse and IPL once again will return. The same year, Australia in T-20 World Cup held be and from this perspective, IPL for India and especially Dhoni for quite pressing.

Dhoni is IPL’s most successful captains are counted. IPL 2020 the beginning of the Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians between March 29 in Mumbai to be compared with the will.

ABP EXCLUSIVE: the captain led by Dhoni earn were mere 1800 rupees, said the Captain- ‘re-IPL and T20 WC will be in Dhoni bang’