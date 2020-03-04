IPL Indonesia amount plummeted so angry with the team franchises, BCCI will talk – ipl prize money cost cutting ipl franchises IPL tspo

The prize amount is reduced to half unhappy with eight franchises

IPL 2020 skipper Virat Kohli in the stadium on March 29 will start

The Indian Premier League (IPL) of the prize amount by subtracting half of the BCCI’s decision, unhappy with the eight franchises soon in a meeting of the board of this ‘unexpected’ move over future of action on the decision unfolds. The top four franchises between Be amount to 50 million bucks reduced from 25 million in addition to each franchisee in the IPL match to host the state federation to 50 million bucks to pay that. State union amount to be in the Rs 20 lakh increased by has been.

South India-based franchisee of the official PTI told, ‘we are unhappy with that playoff from Associated funds have been halved. From our consultations also have not been. Franchising the unofficial generally discussed this issue and soon this issue for discussion at the formal meeting will be.’

One other franchises, the official said, ‘the big blow is felt. We internally and with other teams also consider this are. This is a discussion on soon to all teams meeting unfolds.’ The IPL next session on March 29 attack in the stadium the defending champion Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings between vs will start with.

What is the full case?

BCCI’s Indian Premier League (IPL) to the upcoming season for the expenses cuts (Cost Cutting), while the champion and runners-up team will receive prize amount of 2019 than half have decided to. All the IPL franchisees sent to the circular in the BCCI informed that the IPL champions to the 20 million bucks of the place now just Rs 10 crore will meet.

The board of according to the letter, the expenses in cuts under the process of financial awards again has been fixed. Champion team to 20 million rupees place of Rs 10 crore will meet. The runners-up Team 12 crore 50 lakh rupees of place six crore 25 lakh rupees will be given, the qualifiers in the losing two teams in each of the now four crore 37 lakh 50 thousand rupees will meet.