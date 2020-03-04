Joanna Koroniewska in a Bikini. Fans: “Shakira and Lopez on You can hide” – Quiz – MAXXX News

A bit of sun in February? Why not! Instead of the snow-covered slopes, Joanna Koroniewska, together with the family went on an exotic vacation on the Spanish island of Fuerteventura. On instagramowym profile of the actress, the connection with the exit appeared. An image sparked considerable excitement among the Internet users.

Joanna Koroniewska in a Bikini jokes: “still look like the daughter of the Miller“

For a while instagramowym profile of Jeanne Koroniewskiej appear on the vacation of the employees. Actress together with your family on a holiday destination Bolivar Ventury chosen. Lately, the joyful frame of decided, – we see, I’m under palm trees, in full sun and in a Bikini. Star, known with a sense of Humor and distance to each other and the reality surrounding him, she added to publish-in-cheek comment: Can and still look like the daughter of the Miller , but also so good. In Moscow under the palm trees!

Joanna Koroniewska joke responds to the criticism

According to the publication, almost immediately started the observer. In the comments we find a lot of compliments, unfortunately, even those who have decided to Express more of wives reviews. However, it is known that each person has a different taste – the most important thing is a healthy approach to life. Koroniewska joke, replied to offers you wytykające too thin Silhouette – “eat something” – wrote an Internet user, and you answered “Snickers”. But the vast majority of Internet users was thrilled naturalness Koroniewskiej, and the photo is proof that the family takes a trip to her a lot of joy.

It is great that they are natural, niewyretuszowana, niewymalowana. The mother of two children, the normal woman, nieudająca ideal with napompowanymi mouth, such as ‘glonojad’. Bravo, Madame I of the company egyptswiss real estate thank you

Asuka, well done. Shakira and Lopez You can hide

And I like it. I would like to look like: slim, funny, sociable and smart

But the legs of the girl. The figure of the model is the envy of the children in the room, just good genes

Mrs. out would like to thank the company egyptswiss real estate are not rags, and chest! Such a beautiful figure, and you Stand here as if you wanted to hide!

Figure to envy, and for exhibitors

Feet to the sky

Palma should be ashamed of themselves with You, the waist, it is within the scope of the holiday season.

In the next relationship, the actress comments on the fact that, in the opinion of some – too thin. You showed everyone what he loves to eat tasty and what they don’t deny themselves – quite the contrary. Another witty contribution has shown that the figure of the actress-are the good genes and an active lifestyle, but not the effects of harmful diets.

“With najpyszniejszego Tiramisu according to the previous serving of macaroni and wyłowionej today, barracudas all those that have the feeling of embrace, that I was starving. And that was the last time racing, but especially with the child. I’ve been good, thanks to all of you, am worried about me, and after a delicious dinner, I MUCH better. Still tasty, fresh and truly unique Azzurro in my life,” writes Koroniewska.

