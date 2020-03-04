Joanna Koroniewska: your photo in a Bikini to notice the Drama! You see that?

Joanna Koroniewska (41 L) and Eugene Довбор (41 L) go on holiday to the Canary Islands. Steam are Instagram ready, photos from the holiday. Unfortunately, the actress, the publication of holiday photos, was teased because a great sleeping place.

Photo

Eugene Довбор and Joanna Koroniewska

/Matthew Ягельски /East News

Dowborowie lately very active in social networks. Recently they established their own channel on Youtube, which met with a warm reception from the Fans.

Your Fans love you for a few distance and unreadable sense of Humor. Lately, the actress and TV presenter went to the Canary Islands to take a break from everyday life and obligations.

Directly in front of the holiday Koroniewskiej in the media, there were rumors about the alleged third pregnancy of the actress. The star has decided to treat those messages, and published a post in Instagram, a selected photo in a Bikini.

In the photo Joanna her flat firm stomach as proof that absolutely no child is expected. The attention of Internet users attracted, but other Details. In the bikini zone observer dopatrzyli weird-looking.

The thing in the hoax comments Eugene Довборwho has assured that he is in this respect a hundred percent a man.

“The last photo in the profile of my wife and a small mankamencik causes all the major Hype on the net. In this context, I would like to say with full conviction that, in spite of all that, I’m a man in our relationship. I have influence on many important decisions. For example, I choose the brand of car (…)” [pisow.oryg.] – written in Instagram presenter.

The whole Situation amused the Fans of the couple to tears. Well, that Dowborowie you have the of contempt.

Photo Joanna Koroniewska

/Branch /AKPA

Photo Eugene Довбор and Joanna Koroniewska

/Germany /AKPA

***

More Videos: