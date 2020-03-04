Julia Wieniawa in sk±pym Bikini in Instagram remembers the feast. Skomentowa3 Uncle Liestyle. Kind of weird? And Rumors Myfitness

Julia Wieniawa is considered to be one of the hottest stars in Poland. The actress had repeatedly stressed the need in Instagram, how important is for you the active life. Trying to exercise regularly and a ka± dietê.

Julia Wieniawa in a sexy Bikini on Instagram

In the last post in Instagram your Silhouette praised in a small white swimsuit. She noticed, however, that this is a picture of her with the holiday on Bali and wrote that she missed this place.

Julia Wieniawa instagram.com/Julia wieniawa

Silhouette of Yulia on the photo for up to a month and a half, is very impressive. Of the time, as it is done celebrytka was still constantly working on your appearance, so we can’t assume that these last 6-7 weeks worse certainly its shape.

In addition to the photo, the attention was also paid to the comments of your followersów. pull Most of them are compliments, but there were some great entries. The author of one of them uncle Liestyle that is to say, Michael, Paul, Jan, the well-known Warsaw photographer. Celebrity speculated that Bali is a friend of the actress and asked whether or not he knows it. So, dry not to laugh, to expect.

Who is this Bali? I know the man?

Comments under the post by Julia more instgram.com/Julia wieniawa

MZ

Julia Wieniawa after the holidays, back in the gym