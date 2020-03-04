jyoti kalash scholarship 2019-20 eligibility: UP: for girls scholarships, see details – uttar pradesh jyoti kalash scholarship 2019-20

Eventtime.Com | Updated:
Application last date
Qualifications
* This scholarship only for girl students only.
* The Uttar Pradesh resident to be mandatory.
* School 10th class in reading.
* Annual family income 3.50 lakhs from reduced.
Scholarship amount
Jyoti Kalash scholarship 2019-20 under the school-to-school fees, uniforms fees, and book and stationery fees of Rs 15,000 will be given.
Such application please
1. Oil to go to the website click here
2. Jyoti Kalash scholarship click on the link
3. Then Apply Now, click on the link
4. Your registered ID and password by using login
5. Login if not your Facebook or Gmail ID sign up
6. Start the Application click on the link and fill out the form
7. Required documents to upload after Submit click on the link. The application process will be complete.
Necessary documents
* Photo identity proof
* Address proof of
* Income proof (form 16ए/official authority the income certificate/salary slip etc), school fees, coaching fees, uniform expenses, travel expenses and the book cost of the certificate/bill
* The applicant’s bank account details (cancelled cheque/passbook coffee)