Kangana Ranaut sister Rangoli Chandel names Kareena Kapoor Khan Zoya Akhtar Ashwini Iyer Tiwari Meghna Gulzar to deal with PM Modi on accounts of women today.

By
Naved Ahmad
-
0


Release date:Wednesday, 04 Mar 2020 04:05 (IST)

New Delhi, gene. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter by announcing it was on March 8, International Women’s day, the event’s social media accounts such as women delivered will be, who work in the company a new direction is given. The prime minister said such stories of women from offers you the mange.

Parallel connection with taking forward the series’s sister Rangoli Chandel said the film industry some of the names suggested are. Rangoli by tweets by earlier Kareena Kapoor Khan took the name of PM Modi’s social media account takeover can. Rangoli wrote- “The Honorable P. From. The handle of the takeover of Kareena Kapoor Khan the best choice could be.”

Rangoli by Bollywood from Katrina, including a number of female directors the names is also supported. He wrote- “on the other hand, I’d like to see the locomotive, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Meghna Gulzar and Kangana not about women’s day Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take care of tech over please.”

He turned to the prime minister, another wrote that the industry is actress so want to, but the female director and writer Don’t want. That women your gender and leave behind failed filter (Kangana besides where filmmakers emerging they) like before come. He is a person’s true potential is shown, which is sort of related to not. I have to tell amazing stories.

They have such areas in your win is achieved, which until a few years ago women didn’t count. Knowing that you will be proud of the West against the mainstream more able Women manager. Them incentives need Sir. These, at least one of the chances to give.

Please say it before the government tweets by sensation making the was granted that she’s this Sunday. social media, all accounts leave.

Posted by: Manoj Vashisth

Download awakening app News World News and job alerts, jokes, shayari, Radio, other service



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here