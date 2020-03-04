Małgorzata Socha in a Bikini. What does he look like?

Małgorzata Socha-one of the most popular Polish Actresses. The sympathy of the audience won thanks to the many roles in movies and TV series, and the biggest recognition brought her, however, the following performances of “Ugly”, “General”, “friend”.

Fans of the actress, seen, observed not only in the TV series, but also in social networks. Are you pursuing more than 700 thousand people. Soha sets of photos with film shoots, industry events or holidays. Rare, there are family photos, but only a few give you can find in your profile.

Małgorzata Socha in a Bikini

The last time actress on instagramowym profile describes his stay in Spain. Gretel also in the holiday, he is relying on the physical activity. You, you work, and the effects work with the naked eye. On the last photos slim, wysportowaną Silhouette and a flat stomach praise.

It is hard to believe that the actress after three births. Socha you for the first time became a mother in 2013. Then come into the world, your daughter Zosia. In the year 2017, the actress gave birth to a girl – Bass. A year after its birth into the world the son Stas came.

On the part of Internet users not to the end of the OHS through the figure of the actress. Under the impression of their character and not dowierzają that, according to three genera, you can have a body like a model. “Oh, No! Which Is The Belly! After three children!”, “But the Form”, “Perfect figure”, ” What a body!” “Gretel, legs up to the sky. Perfect!”, “The Bomb! For me you are a real Motivation”, “Sztos!”, “A wonderful Form. Congratulations,” it says in your profile.

