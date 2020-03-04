Patricia Kazadi in a Bikini. The actress jokingly responded to criticism! – Trivia – MAXXX News

Patricia Kazadi on vacation

Also in the holiday, Patricia Kazadi do not forget about your is exactly. Recently surprised observers – usually on your instagramowym profile shots of the work and the implementation of other art projects published. This time decided to make an exception to the rule and showed more private pictures from vacation. We see her wypoczywającą in a Bikini. Publication star enthusiastic observers!

Patricia Kazadi joke responds to the criticism

Presenter, actress and singer complains of boredom. However, it is time for a break artist, the see published by the end of December, a new Album of Dark Pop: RMXt, and Theater-the audience, of course, saw you in the art of sign Mensa “Black”. In connection with this point, the rest of the professional duties, as published in the Patricia Kuehne the image in a Bikini. What about the Fans? In the comments, we find many words of enthusiasm and compliments:

Fireworks-Beauty

Beautiful Silhouette

Sexy :*

Phenomenal

Nice

In General, Goddess

You will always find some assholes, instead of nice comment or go near, then you should dogryźć Pati… Mega-feminine and appetizing, and do can see what he wants on his profile.

Of course, among the comments, we also find words of criticism, but this reaction Kazadi responded with the inherent distance and a sense of Humor. A user complained about her “outrageous use of Photoshop“. What was the response of the star? “I took this photo in Photoshop, then I would match the right breast that is filled in this Position “” I under the arm, pulled engineer for the potatoes the abdomen, and drew the curtains“– joked.

