- Prasad, Joshi and Shiva selector in the race, are The been Hindustan Hindi
- BCCI has selector for the post of offerings, including five players sent to the call, are leaf chopped Amar Ujala
- Select the post to 5 are in the race, Ajith are The been ignored until today
- BCCI/ selectors of the 2 positions for Venkatesh Prasad, including 5-name shortlist, are include the name of the magazine
- Ajith are not become will find Team India selector, these 5 people will interview News18 India
- Google News on the news see