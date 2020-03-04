Rajasthan News In Hindi : Sri Lanka-West Indies match was going on online from hotel room, two bookies arrested | the hotel room was running Sri Lanka-West Indies match online on the speculative, two-BUKI arrested

Millions of Satte accounted for, 17 mobile handset, a laptop, 22 recorder recovered

Ajmer & Jaipur is connected to the SATTE of the business, the main BUKI Ajit Jain

Dainik Bhaskar

Mar 02, 2020, 05:28 PM IST

Jaipur. Rural district in the todo Thana police Online speculative planting of Cricket Live to of the gang will action while two people took hold. Their occupation Satte for the line to collect the machine, including 17 mobile handset, 1 laptop, 22 recorder, Mike, etc get to. Combing recovered in the resulted given in the Diary of a total 40 million of the SATTE of the reckoning recovered got.

Jaipur Rural SP increase, Sharma said that the arrested accused so loan (22) Sector-5, Hanumangarh Junction and Manjinder Singh (34) Thana Vishwakarma district Ludhiana of Punjab living. In questioning told that they Salary on the basis of it are functional. The main BUKI Kishangarh district Ajmer resident Ajit Jain are. This gang of wire Ajmer and Jaipur connected to the point of having the front eye is. Police now online Satte in line Give-and-take of work who does. Also in relation to making inquiries.

Police said Yun of the action, room number 105 was running in the speculative

SP according to the organized criminals against the laws, the campaign under the ASP Laxman Das Swami and winter todo Devendra Singh’s supervision on Sunday in this action dodo by the police of. Sub-inspector Trenton Singh, the informant reported that the dodo of the old and Kumawat, a hotel room in some person from the outside came and stayed as is.

These people online speculative planting of Cricket Live are. Then there todo lamp Randall led the team in the hotel room. 105 is dead in Sri Lanka and wasting the middle of the ongoing one-day match in the online speculative thought are two people millions according to the book with the arrested.

Photo and report: Rise Chaudhary