Ranji Trophy 2020 : Jaidev Unadkat leads Saurashtra to second successive finals | Saurashtra the second consecutive time in the finals, Gujarat 92 runs to win; the captain want the match to 10 wickets for the

Gujarat 327-run target was found, the whole team 234 runs all out was

Saurashtra for the second inning in the 139 who scored and laid a saved man of the match

Ranji Trophy final in March 9 Saurashtra combat from Bengal will

Dainik Bhaskar

Mar 04, 2020, 07:32 PM IST

Game desk. Saurashtra is the second consecutive Ranji Trophy finals reached. Rajkot in the semi-finals he goes to a 92 run win. Saurashtra victory of the hero Captain Jaidev Unadkat are. He Match of the first inning in 3, while in the second 7 wickets for. Finalists Saurashtra in combat on March 9 from Bengal will. Saurashtra until today Ranji Trophy is not won. The last time her in the finals, Vidarbha’s 78-run was defeated. In the second inning 139 who scored the Saurashtra batsman Arpit sea Man of the match elected.

Want a season most wicket taker fast bowler also made. They are current season so far in 9 matches in the 63 wickets taken already. Earlier, Karnataka to Doda Ganesh on the name of the record it was. He 1998-99 season in 11 matches 62 wickets were for.

6⃣3⃣ and counting! 👏👏 Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat becomes the pacer with the most number of wickets in a #RanjiTrophy season. 💪💪 Follow the #GUJvSAU game live 👇👇https://t.co/bL3yaUUHOc@paytm @saucricket @JUnadkat pic.twitter.com/vWaZYsC9G3 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) March 4, 2020

Match on the fifth day of Gujarat to win the 327 runs were. But the whole team 234 runs all out to become. Gujarat last day tomorrow of 7 on the run 1 wicket to score from further play by 63 runs on 5 wickets lost were given. The team on the necklace was under threat. But the captain Parthiv Patel (93) and Chirag Gandhi (96) by the sixth-wicket for 158 runs partnership can lose avoid tried. But want first the temporal and then the lamp out of Saurashtra win fixed. In the second inning he Total 7 wickets for. This match in Saurashtra captain of the A shift in the 20th times 5 wickets to achieve the feat of your name.

Saurashtra’s first innings 304 and the second in 274 scored

Saurashtra’s first innings 304 and the second in 274 were scored, while in Gujarat the whole team in the first inning 252 runs all out was. Rasul Bhatt 71 and contemplation touched by 61 runs were scored. In the second inning also get 234 on the run, the shift boils down to has been.

Bengal had the first semi-final in the Carnatic 174 beat

The first semi-final in Bengal Karnataka the 174-run was defeated. Bengal in the first inning of 149 runs that make up into Majumdar man of the match elected. 2006-07 season after West Bengal for the first time in the final in Delhi is.