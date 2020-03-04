Ranji Trophy: Saurashtra in the finals, Bengal will be winning combat – ranji trophy final bengal vs saurashtra jaydev unadkat most number of wickets in season tspo

Jaidev Unadkat (56 runs on 7 wickets) and deadly bowling

Captain Jaidev Unadkat (56 runs on 7 wickets) and deadly bowling on the spur of the Saurashtra’s second consecutive Ranji Trophy finals in place is. Rajkot’s Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in the semi-finals of the fifth day he Gujarat 92 runs from beat. In the final part of the face from Bengal will. The Saurashtra team last year in the finals, Vidarbha defeat was.

Separately, Bengal Karnataka to 174 runs from Green in the final location is made. Title combat on March 9 from Rajkot to be played in. The Saurashtra team in the last eight season for the fourth time in their Ranji Trophy finals in November. The Bengal team 2006-07 since the first time and over all the 14th time in the final cement your spot is.

Saurashtra made his first shift in the 304 runs score created and then Gu to his first innings 252 runs all out by 52 runs of Edge was achieved. Saurashtra has its second innings at 274 run score created and Gujarat to win in front of 327 runs target.

The pursuit of this goal looked to Gujarat a bad start and he 63 the run-up to his five-wicket squandered were given. But then Chirag Gandhi (96) and skipper Parthiv Patel (93) the sixth wicket for 158 runs partnership with government difficult to remove.

Captain Parthiv team 221 on the score of the sixth wicket in the form of out and then the Gujarat team of 72.2 overs in 234 runs played at Rajiv Gandhi and 92 runs defeat suffered.

The lamp has 139 on the balls 16 fours, while captain Parthiv has 148 balls, 13 fours. Saurashtra captain to want seven wickets in addition to demanded Jadeja, Chirag Jani and motivational and a wicket extracted.

28 years want their Ranji Trophy this season so far 65 wickets achieved which, they have Ranji Trophy one season in any fast bowler was taken by the most wicket is. He in addition Doda Ganesh records is left behind. Former fast bowler Doda has 198-99 in the Ranji Trophy season, the highest in 62 wickets were for.

Ranji Trophy in a season most wickets taking record of the Bihar Ashutosh Aman of the name. This spinner by 2018/19 the Ranji season in 68 wickets to were. IE want in the final 4 wickets to take the same Ranji Trophy in a season most wickets taking bowler will be.