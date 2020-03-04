Sanjay Mishra movie KAAMYAB premiere: movie stars Shah Rukh Khan, rajkumar Rao at the premiere of Sanjay Mishra starrer by kaamyab

1/10
Shah Rukh Khan wrapped up check out Sanjay Mishra
In front of the camera. Shah Rukh Khan wrapped check Sanjay Mishra’s the view that’s showing the movie thrive on a screening of the film.
2/10
The film “bloom” of the screening came Shah Rukh
Yes, this weekend the release is getting Sanjay Mishra starrer by the movie “thrive”, which last night’s screening were placed. See this movie for a few giants even arrived. See, come on, what Eye came here.
3/10
Shah Rukh Khan very welcome.
The prime minister came Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Mishra very welcome.
4/10
Chitrangada too far this time. ” view
After a lot of time in front of the camera actress Chitrangada also eye came.
5/10
The prince was seen also seen here.
Prince See also the fingerprint of a star. watch the movie at the premiere arrived.
6/10
‘Managed’ to a screening of Arjun
Arjun Kapoor also came Sanjay fight of the movie ” thrive on a screening of the film.
7/10
Sanjay Mishra’s ear avatar.
In front of the camera fun too much they have. Sanjay Mishra, of the ear ensnaring soak avatar age.
8/10
Bhuvan balm also came.
Bhuvan balm also rushed to the movie screening.
9/10
Limit Pahwa too far this time.
Players range Pahwa also in Delhi. Sanjay Mishra’s film thrive to see.
10/10
The public between the eye comes Shah Rukh
Long after the public between the eye comes Shah Rukh Khan. Their A glimpse of Bollywood stars look angry.