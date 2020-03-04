Shefali Verma

Trans Dixit, Faridabad



Indian women cricket team’s star opener Shefali Verma Australia released in the T20 World Cup in your dashing stroke playing ability due to the hype elicit are. The legendary Sachin Tendulkar the ideal comply with Shefali Haryana’s Rohtak and your idol on the lines of these same batting, and are discernible. Although social media on them these days ‘lady Sehwag’ is also said.

Shefali’s father Sanjeev Verma pointed out that in 2013 his last Ranji match play Rohtak came to Sachin after seeing the same Shefali in a big change. Those on Sachin as the name earn and their as play became obsessed. It seeing we have him in Rohtak exist only Shri Ram Narayan Cricket Academy in the filing has been made.





Year-2015 from there he practice, and are coming. The jewellery shop run father Sanjeev pointed out that their three children, including son Sahil, then her daughter Shefali and little daughter Nancy is. His wife Akhada Bala homemaker. Sahil and Nancy also play cricket and they also Sriram Academy are.

Academy head coach Ashwini Kumar said that Shefali Scenic the game itself is offensive. He nets on the fiercely sweating what are. When he This academy came into the then mere was 12 years old. Kumar pointed out that the practice at the time of Shefali on the ground these not been that his teammate is a boy or a girl and everyone with practice can. He Ranji players with the most practice, and which are Ashish Hooda, Ajit Chahal, Aman Kumar, Tinu Kundu, Amit Rana, Mohit Rathi and Nitin like player are included. Shefali opener along with a good wk too.

India’s T20 World Cup finals have never played but former Australia fast or Brett Lee say the history of course will change and the Indian team in Australia are being played women’s T20 World Cup finals come. Li according to its because of 16 years Shefali Verma like star players of the Indian team in the presence. Indian team in Group A, your all around match-winning semi-finals in November.

