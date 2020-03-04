Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana Jemimah Rodrigues; ICC Women’s T20 Rankings Latest News and Updates | T-20 World Cup match 4 of the in the 161-run make Shefali Verma No. 1 batter became, the 19 location of the long jump

- Memory Montana and Jemima Rodriguez 2 location of damage, the sixth and the 9th number in Delhi
Dainik Bhaskar
Mar 04, 2020, 12:04 PM IST
Game desk. The International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Wednesday women’s T-20 of the latest world rankings released. This 16 year old Indian opener Shefali Verma 19 location jumped on top reach tagged. Their 761 point are. He is New Zealand’s Suzie Bates is a notch below be moved. Top-10 batsmen in the memory Montana and Jemima Rodriguez 2 location of the loss. Montana sixth and Jemima 9th number on the access tagged.
Shefali has the current T-20 World Cup match 4 at the 161 scored. During this time, he had two match in 47 and 46-run inning while playing the half-century from the defaults were. This performance ranking them in the benefit received. Their These shifts thanks to the Indian team for the fourth time in the semi-finals made it. Now the team of combat from England on March 5 will be.
|Ranking
|The batter
|Country
|Ratings
|1
|Shefali Verma
|India
|761
|2
|Suzie Bates
|New Zealand
|750
|3
|Beth Mooney
|Australia
|746
|4
|Sophie Devine
|New Zealand
|742
|5
|Meg line
|Australia
|708
|6
|Memory Monte
|India
|701
|7
|Elisa Haley
|Australia
|689
|8
|Stefanie Taylor
|West Indies
|661
|9
|Jemima Rodriguez
|India
|658
|10
|Natalie said
|England
|636
Poonam 4 Location with the advantages of 8th number
Bowlers of the ranking of the top-10 in three are Indian. Of which glistening Sharma a location slipped the 5th number on the access tagged. His 723 points. Radha Yadav is a three-notch of the damage. They have 712 points with the 7th number are on the. While, Poonam Yadav 4 location jumped at the 8th number on the access tagged. His 704 points. England’s Sophie Ecclestone 779 point at the top with the access tagged. He World Cup brilliant performance thanks to the 2nd place gained.
|Ranking
|The bowler
|Country
|Ratings
|1
|Sophie Ecclestone
|England
|779
|2
|Megan scooters, motorcy
|Australia
|753
|3
|Be Ismail
|South Africa
|745
|4
|Amelia Kerr
|New Zealand
|740
|5
|Deepti Sharma
|India
|723
|6
|Jess Jensen
|Australia
|719
|7
|Radha Yadav
|India
|712
|8
|Poonam Yadav
|India
|704
|9
|Lisa Perry
|Australia
|702
|10
|Georgia are
|Australia
|671