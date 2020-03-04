Sofia Richie wants to be a Business Lady! Starts from the sale of Bikini









Author: SplashNews.com/East News





Sofia Richie is repeated for some time at every step that, firstly, does not want to be associated with the family Kardashian/Jenner, and secondly, as we wrote the last time on Hotplota.pl tired, only daughter of Lionel Richie and girlfriend of Scott Disicka. In the near future may change this, and the Fans are starting to see someone else, namely the entrepreneur! Sofia wants to create an Empire.

Sofia Richie happy to pose in a Bikini and upload the photos to the web. Girl Scott Disicka can boast a collection of about 60 sets! It was your own collection of biniki, you inspired one of the regular Outfits, but under its own brand! Celebrytka hopes that it will manage to create your brand, and finally to an Empire modowo-urodowe. When he heard that she plans in the future, the entry on the market of beauty, as long as he wants to say that he dreams to be in competition with Kylie Jenner. But nothing is further from the truth, Sofia, is a seat of the famous family. According to sources, cosmetics wants to sell, but they have products for hair care and body care. Richie has no intention of using make-up to sell, not to be in competition with a well-known Clan.

It is not known how, her name was Markus, nor when exactly it will start. However, it is known that Sofiia focus wants to focus on the design of the Bikini. Thus, there is something new and it is not competitive in any Kardashianek.

Sofia Richie: I’m a daughter of Lionel Richie and girl Scott Disicka!

SOFIA RICHIE HAS A LOT OF PLANS FOR THE YEAR 2020

The year 2020 is for the Couch Richie a very intense time. Not only wants to run, its own brand, but also a channel on YouTube start with acting career! And he wants to move away from a model! In a word, Sofia do everything to not only be known that the girl Scott Disicka!







