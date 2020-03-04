Sourav Ganguly on Coronavirus Threat to IPL Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings India vs South Africa ODI | Ganguly said – IPL on the coronavirus has no bearing, the. Africa series after the fixed time will be on the tournament

India with South Africa in the 3rd ODI of the series will be the first match on March 12 at the hospice

IPL’s first match on March 29 Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings played at will

Dainik Bhaskar

Mar 04, 2020, 10:04 AM IST

Game desk. China’s Wuhan spanning from the coronavirus due to the world of 60 and more games from the tournament impacted. In addition, since March 29, in India by starting the Indian Premier League (IPL), police rumor on social media too are released. On this, committee chairman Sourav Ganguly said on Tuesday that the coronavirus in India is not at all. This is the reason IPL on it will have no effect. South Africa of 3 ODI of the series after the tournament schedule will be the same.

South Africa Team India on the tour to arrive. Between the two teams on March 12 Hospice in the first match, the second ODI to 15 in Lucknow and the third combat on March 18 in Kolkata will. Subsequently, on March 29, IPL’s first match is the current champion Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings between the Mumbai attack in the stadium will be played.

IPL Governing Council Chairman Brajesh Patel also said Ganguly of the thing supported. He said, ‘coronavirus as a type of need to worry is not. We each and every circumstance on the eye are made. All the match time on the won.’

Player hand not Milena

Coronavirus due to the 17 games of more than 60 events have been affected are. England cricket team captain Joe Root has said that his team Sri Lanka tour from the players on hand not threesome swinger lesbian. American Basketball League the NBA has told the players that they He hand do not mix. Switzerland the Swiss Super League Deferred is. However, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) made it clear that the Tokyo Olympic at the fixed time will be.

World to 11 countries so far in 3113 death of people

The world’s 70 countries in the far coronavirus case have arrived. Of these, China, including 11 countries in the coronavirus from the 3,113 people have died. China, Iran, Italy, South Korea travel in Sofia is. Here travel is not to the alert stack. 90,900 case have come to the fore. Most 80,150 case in China enter are. Here now to 2,944 people’s lives have been.