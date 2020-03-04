IND vs SA ODI SERIES: In New Zealand 0-2 Test 0-3 ODI series after losing Indian cricket team is now in Johar show. 12 March against South Africa 3-match ODI series plan is. ODI series to South Africa by then your team selection is, but there is the WHO’s who from the Indian will play, its just not been announced. Indeed, the South Africa team against India, the election of MSK Prasad, the place of the chief selector having become Sunil Joshi and his team have to.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Sunil Joshi against South Africa series for Virat Kohli place of any other command handed over the note. Once not. Such a step he Ms no penalties aimed at giving, but not their health in the wake of picking up can. Whelming the place of any other captain, the task of choosing Sunil Joshi will not be easy, because this is the series for Rohit Sharma too are not fit. Limited overs format of the vice-captain, i.e. Rohit, yet their injuries are recovering from.

There are reports that the current prices given the Sunil Joshi Team India in command of KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer or Manish Pandey any one can entrust. KL Rahul against New Zealand in the fifth T20 in Rohit Sharma’s out on the field while captaining the responsibility of the pointed was. They command the handing over was meant that Team India has given a clear signal that he was Rahul in the future as the captain is looking. Such they undoubtedly this post of the top contenders are.



Right-handed batsman Shreyas Iyer India a’s regular captain. They trio format in India a LED are. They have IPL in two years from Delhi Capitals captain. They Mumbai Ranji Team command of any handle you have. His captaincy in Delhi After 6 years of IPL playoff in place was created. Their experience in keeping with the selection committee, Iyer is also Team India’s command, be delegated.

Domestic cricket in A and regular captain IE Manish Pandey also this post of one of the contenders are. Their spearheads in Karnataka’s Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. They also India a’s regular captain and every series in the team to win is administered. His name as captain in the T20 cricket in a year, most gain the victory to record. Their spearheads in 2019 in Karnataka said that all the 16 matches were won. Not only that, as captain Manish Pandey 27 matches from India a 21 win in is administered. Possible selector them against South Africa series in aguaí the chance to leave.



