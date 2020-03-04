taarak Mehta Ka ooltah chashmah-makers: the Hindi said the Mumbai of a common language, ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers, the MNS threatened Al – Raj Thackeray party, mns threatening taarak Mehta Ka ooltah chashmah-makers to read Hindi as a common language of Mumbai

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah strict

Raj Thackeray’s party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (mens) said on Tuesday the popular TV show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, the makers have warned. The case shows the one presented in this chapter about which claimed that the English Mumbai the common language is.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s film team chairman Ameyaa subject, said that the program’s makers are well aware that Mumbai is the highest in Marathi spoken. Even after he This kind of propaganda aired.

Maharashtrian artists should be ashamed



The show’s makers ‘Gujarati debug” and set Ameyaa said that at least shows working Maharashtrian artists to shame. Said to teach them a lesson, also threatened.

To show what is being said?



Please tell me the video shows one of the covenant says, ” our gold is in Mumbai, Mumbai of the common language is English. We administration Hindi writing. If our company in Chennai we Tamil to write.’







Means the general security threats



Twitter for means of general secretary Shalini Thackeray said, ” if the whole TV thing. not getting it in Mumbai, a common language is Hindi, not Marathi so Maharashtra warriors of governance in the ears would be to write. He is also in Marathi.’