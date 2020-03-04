Tokyo risks losing the Olympics if they’re postponed later than this year over the new coronavirus, a government minister said on Tuesday Japan | minister of snapped – If fixed on time, not Olympic, then from Tokyo host gone can far 8 the death of

Olympic minister in the parliament told that if the game is fixed at the moment not, then the IOC the games the right to cancel

Tokyo Olympic beginning 24 July and will be its finale on August 9 will, complete schedule 17 of the day will be

Sports desk. Coronavirus Japan due to the Olympic hosting would threaten it. Olympic Affairs Minister Seiko Hashimoto said in Parliament on Tuesday, it said. He explained that the Games Organizing associated with the contract stated that if this Games in 2020 does not occur, then the International Olympic Association (IOC) to its host snatch it.

Minister Hashimoto said that the Olympic contract from Associated articles-66 in the IOC the right, if the games default according to the program are not, her agreement to finish these Games has the right to cancel. However, this time the Tokyo Olympic Committee, the IOC and the Tokyo local administration every presumably are trying this game on July 24 to start with you. The government also has every kind of help is doing.

Of these games hold over the month of May: ahem : Olympic Minister

The Olympic minister said that this game is fixed at times that will not, its for the month of May will be crucial. We are the IOC trying to persuade are. So play safe and decide on the time you. Earlier, IOC member Dick Pound said was that these games hold over the decision of the final deadline is May.

Prime Minister Abe said big event postponing the appeal of the

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, this virus to deal with are are. Under it the whole country in several weeks to close the schools to appeal. He big events has been suggested. Tokyo Olympic on July 24 from are. In Japan coronavirus 200 of the case surfaced. So far in the country, people have died. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, March 2, from 12th grade all school closure keep the order of release is made.

Japan on preparations 12.6 billion dollars spent has

According to official data, the Tokyo Olympic on the preparedness of Japan is now up to 12.6 billion dollars spent has. The total estimated cost of its two-fold i.e. about 25 billion dollars. In such a way to avert it is not easy. Because of its economic and human side effects won.

Olympic during the big game event are not

When the Olympic Games are, during that anywhere in the world games of no big event would not. The IOC, including every Sports Federation calendar Olympic schedule according to the same fixed happens. It therefore occurs, so that the world of the best athlete’s in these games could become part of. Broadcasters, ranging from the sponsors until that’s fixed, so that the broadcasting in any kind of confrontation may not be.