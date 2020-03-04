Up in the girls scholarship until March 15, the application please, see details – jyotikalash scholarship for girls in uttar pradesh know how to apply tedu

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Jyoti Kalash scholarship 2019-20 through Uttar Pradesh depriving students of middle and higher study in getting help. Under this scheme the needy students, the scholarship generally is an amount is given, whereby their studies smoothly running as possible. 10th class studying students in the application are worthy of. Then the board exam’s result to come after the final selections will be.

This is necessary

Please tell the government that these scholarships just for girl cheats. Also to the north of the state, be resident is mandatory. It is important that the student 10th class in reading and the annual family income 3.50 lakhs from reduced.

15 thousand rupees will be the amount

Jyoti Kalash scholarship 2019-20 under the school-to-school fees, uniforms fees, and book and stationery fees of Rs 15,000 will be given.

These 6 steps in the application

Step 1. The first official website.

Step 2. Here is Jyoti Kalash scholarship click on the link.

Step 3. Here go to the Apply of the boat, click on the link.

Step 4. Here, the registered ID and password by using login

Step 5. Here start the application, click on the link and fill out the form

Step 4. Here is the document uploaded by clicking Submit Please do.

Take these necessary documents

Photo identity proof, address proof, income proof (form 16ए/official authority the income certificate/salary slip etc), school fees, coaching fees, uniform expenses, travel expenses and the book cost of the proof/bills. The applicant’s bank account details (cancelled cheque/passbook).