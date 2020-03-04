- What IPL is the corona virus from any danger, what says BCCI official Dainik Jagran (Dainik Jagran)
- IPL on the corona virus threat..? Be Patel said – keeping an eye until today
- Cricket/ Sourav Ganguly said – IPL on the coronavirus has no bearing, the. Africa series after the fixed time will be on the tournament Dainik Bhaskar
- What IPL on will also be the coronavirus has no impact, March 29, from is about to start the tournament Amar Ujala
- Corona virus because of the IPL on will not have any effect – Sourav Ganguly Zee News
- Google News on the news see