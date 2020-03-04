When You Cross the 30 It Affects Your Eyesight, Kapil Dev decodes the Virat Kohli Struggles | Virat’s poor form on Kapil Dev said

New Delhi : India and New Zealand between the Test series is over and here Team India to New Zealand by 2-0 Test Test series is captured. In this series Team India all of the batter, then failed, and then only while Virat also has some amazing not showing and found the whole series fell in are. Such now in many former cricketers and he played form them ranging Target are. Corresponding now on Kapil Dev said MS Dhoni’s batting during the conflict-ranging big statement give.

India first time World winner who create captain Kapil Dev feels that Virat Kohli is now much need to practice because their reflexes and hand-eye between the combine perhaps less is happening. Kapil said ABP News and said, “when you have a fixed age to arrive on the go, when you have 30 Cross manages to be so your eyes on the its effect is. Comes in balls their strength was and Kohli them flick The Fours shipped to but she pivots on the balls twice are out. So I think that them your eye better alignment with the announcement of need.”

Here’s Kapil Dev said the former BCCI over what is said-

New Zealand have played in two Test matches Kohli has just 38 runs scored. Kohli from such performance can not be expected was. ODI and T-20 in his bat, not much run. He is on this tour a total of 11 innings in just 218 runs as possible. The former captain said, “when the big players inswing balls on the bold and comes out seem to be so then you say to them is that you do the exercises. It tells you that your eyes and reflects slightly reduced and very quickly your firmly your weakness in The may change.

He said, “18-24 between your eyes an own top level lives are. It depends that you on them how to work.”

Please tell that in New Zealand Test series after losing Virat said that you must keep moving and not a place to linger should be. Team India is now the next series is preparing where on March 12 from South Africa and between India ODI series of introduction be.