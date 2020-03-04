Women T20 World Cup: Sydney strongly in the rain, semi-finals cancelled then India advantage | Womens T20 World Cup: Sydney rain threatens Australias title defence, India will benefit if match canceled

New Delhi: Australia are being played ICC Women T20 World Cup (ICC Womens T20 World Cup) in the rain may. The tournament’s last two group matches of rain visit climbed. Now on Thursday that both semi-finals also on the rain is possessed by. Host Cricket Australia (Cricket Australia) has these two matches for the reserve day to keep the urges had. The ICC to do so is refused. He said that the reserve day of the decision of the tournament in the middle can not be taken.

Women T20 World Cup (Womens T20 World Cup) semi-final in Sydney to be played, where on Wednesday the all-day rain to occur. Here on Tuesday, also strongly rain was. This is the reason South Africa and West Indies and Pakistan and Thailand against the cancellation was lying.

Now in Sydney India (India Womens Team) and England on Thursday at 9.30 pm (Indian time) from the semi-finals have to be. The corresponding field at 1.30 pm (Indian time) from Australia and South Africa will be the match between. These matches, the winning teams will enter the finals unfolds. Due to rain match cancelled, then Australia and England train in the semi-finals only subsided will.

Women T20 World Cup (Womens T20 World Cup 2020) in the semifinals of the rain-how the bearing could have put it, to understand its rules learn are necessary. The tournament rules said that if it rains then the match both of the over will be subtracted. But the outcome of the match for both teams of less than 10-10 over bating must do. If a team is over 10 bats is not able to then match protest over be called.

Match protest over or canceled in the event of that team will benefit, which the group stage in more points won. Indian team in Group A 4 points taking first place was. Australia the same in the group with 6 points was in second place. Similarly in Group B South Africa (7) and England (6), in second place was. Is clear that if the rain from the match is affected so much points, two teams India and South Africa in the final entry will be. While, four times champion of Australia and England out of the tournament will be.