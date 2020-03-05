6 feet 10 inch humanoid robot played basketball in shooting contest, managed to score 33 points | shooting contest in the 6 feet 10-inch robot has played basketball, 33 point gain made

The 90 kg robot named Q-4, it is car manufacturer company Toyota has created

Dainik Bhaskar

Mar 05, 2020

Hokkaido prefecture. In Japan the All-Star Game the first car manufacturer company Toyota’s 6-foot 10-inch humanoid robot has basketball in 33 points (11×3) achieved. Hokkaido prefecture in leaving the B League All-Stars game from ago to shoot the robots Q 4 the All-Stars of Jersey in the court inside was brought up. During the game the robot has the ball, lifting the court in a race and find four different angle from the ball to the NC shown. The 90 kg robot named Q is 4.

Q-4 robot, Q 3 the updates version is. In 2019 Q 3 Constantly by 2020 basketball our Guinness World Records made his name was. However-it-yourself from the ball not picking up the Can was. New version Q 4 robot court in the present ball by themselves can lift and shoot point could achieve. IT engineers from carbon fiber 15 joint and 23 Motors shaft put in. With its help the robot the whole court anywhere in the can be. It’s your balance for yourself can retain the IS.

3D image shoot Angle Search Help

Q-3 over Q-4 in the power cable by removing the small and the powerful motor have been imposed. Artificial intelligence thanks to its ability to shoot and hit the target to have been better. Project leader toher name said, ‘We have your time using Q-3 of the work taking forward the upgrade is done. In the robot, several sensors are fitted. These the right direction and find the strength to let the command. It makes motors to shoot the necessary strength twirls is. Toyota’s robot 3D image with the help of shoot for cleaning up the search time. Its knee in the motor it racer help and hand in the motor ball the fact is. Robot performance for the I your idea leaving the team with stock to be had. It said the team had accepted. However, to us who aid and were given the opportunity, on the basis that we are the robot performance and better wanted. ’