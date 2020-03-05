Akshay Kumar Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush starrer by movie Atrangi re-Banaras shooting pictures – ‘its ray’ shooting occurred, starting and again after the Benares of to roam the streets of Johar bow

Mumbai Bureau of Amar Ujala, has been updated Thu, 05 Mar 2020 12:28 PM IST

Sara Ali Khan, and Akshay Kumar’s film “its ray of the shooting, March 5, from Benares to start stacking. The film producer Bhushan Kumar said on social media a way to publish information it is given. The film muhurat of sharing a photo, he tweeted The Ray enjoy L. opinion with the new partnership. The movie very much, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar in the lead role are. Movie shooting of the day has already begun. In the movie”.R….Rahman’s music retreating story-Himanshu Sharma wrote. This movie at 2021 Valentine’s day on the side of the release will be. All the staff from my side best wishes.’