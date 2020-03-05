Anushka Sharma reacts after India Women reach maiden T20 World Cup final match wash out

New Delhi, gene. Indian women cricket team for the first time in ICC T20 World Cup finals place is formed. On Thursday, the team India face the tournament’s first semi-final of England, with the team had to be but because of the rain the match to fend off The had. Group-Top dwelling on the Indian team to the finals without the match played the same place has been granted while the group in the second place, dwelling on the England team from the World Cup fell out.

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli’s wife and Bollywood’s famous actress by the women’s team to the World Cup finals in arriving at the compliment. Anushka’s match may not be on the disappointment expressed but the Indian women’s team for this big success best wishes on also given. Anushka India in the finals of arriving on the social media on your pleasure of course.

Anushka said on his Twitter page wrote the rain, the match of spoil the fun while we all one of the best match of the witnesses to our blue girls to the finals in the Shan arrive wanted to see. But no matter, we win the one hands, laugh with smiling face accept. Now eyes on March 8 the wait and can’t.

Rain played spoilsport when we all wanted to witness a great match and see our girls in blue qualify to the finals ! But nonetheless , we will take this with both hands as well cannot wait for the 8th of March — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma)

March 5, 2020

India has fantastic game showing in the semi-final place was created. Tournament the beginning of the Indian team by the hosts against Australia with a win was. Thereafter India in Group A, Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka have, the top positions achieved. India the group in the first place living on advantage of the GoT and because of the rain the semi-finals Parry being on the direct Final found a place in the.

