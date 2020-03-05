Asia Cup 2020 the Decision on the venue is expected by March end before ICC meeting

New Delhi, gene. This year’s Asia Cup hosting till now no decision could be. Organize tournaments where will be made to it ranging this month to the end of the decision to be made is to be expected. 3 March Asia Cricket Council in Dubai meeting had to be but Corona viruses given the danger of it been touted.

This year ICC T20 World Cup tournament also to be played is it in keeping with the Asia Cup ranging of the meeting is to be. ANI Pakistan Cricket Board official said while talking told, “March 3 meeting to postpone having the PCB to host the tournament of state the same remains. In this case the ACC the last decision is that the match where will be made.”

“The PCB according to the so far in the case any changes has not occurred. Asia Cup 2020 venue of ranging The Last decision to the ACC board itself is no longer a mere final institution has ceased. We have heard that the same month the ACC meeting is going to so we have them all listening will wait.”

Indian Cricket Control Board President of Saurav Ganguly said this thing was announced that the Asia Cup held in Dubai will be in which India and Pakistan teams will participate. This statement come after the PCB said it had cleaned that up until now the tournament organizing take the ACC by a decision is not taken.

The BCCI official pointed out, “on March 29 the ICC meeting before the march to the third week meeting it will be. If the situation demands it, and then we in India also it sit provide are ready to.”

Posted By: Viplove Kumar

