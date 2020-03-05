Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe: BAN vs ZIM: Tamim Iqbal has broken its own record, the exciting match by 4 runs from the Hara Zimbabwe – tamim iqbal’s record century to help bangladesh to beat zimbabwe in 2nd odi

Sylhet



Tamim Iqbal’s career-best innings with the help of huge scores that make up Bangladesh’s Zimbabwe on 4 runs in a thrilling win. However, Zimbabwe batsman Donald Tiripano of the final moments of dashing batting by for a few moments of Bangladesh not reasonable given the neighborhood. Tries of 28-ball 55-run good shift in the match the thrill peaked gave. But the Zimbabwe team of 4 runs in this match win away from the dipped. Man of the Match Tamim said 132 on the balls 158 runs scored, including 20 fours and three sixes included.



This shift on the spur of the Tamim has his own national record to be broken. Before he Zimbabwe against the same in 2009 154 by scoring the most runs of the record created. After this inning from Bangladesh to bat first while 8 wickets on 322 runs scored and Zimbabwe against their record in 1-run be improved. Zimbabwe the team of its answer in the last moments of victory in the approaching had been. He finally However 8 wickets on 318 runs until the same reach.

Zimbabwe over the last 20 runs were supposed. Tries (28 balls unbeaten on 55) by Al-Amin Hossain on 2 Sixers would match exciting position in catapulted. Zimbabwe the last 2 balls on the 6 should have scored but tries a Runs found. Bangladesh has such a way of the three-match series 2-0 in the invincible edge. Tries before the opener tens comunicate (51), young Wesley matter (52) and experienced Alexander Reza (66) Minister of Zimbabwe raised hopes was.

Their careers in the first half-century fashioned who tries the tested Mutombo (21 balls unbeaten on 34) the 8th wicket 80-run partnership. Bangladesh on behalf of Til Islam by 52 runs, giving up 3 wickets for. Tamim has two years in his first century Saints. Their addition Mushfiqur Rahim 55, and Mahmudullah’s 41 runs contributed.

Tamim and Mushfiqur’s the third wicket for 87 runs by adding to the team starting by shaking lifted. Tamim said the 84-run private on the score arrived so he ODI in the 7000-run whole to the first Bangladeshi batsman made. He 106 balls on his 12 ODI centuries completed their July 2018 after the first hundredths is. In the final moments Mohammed Gemini has 18 balls unbeaten on 32 runs scored.

