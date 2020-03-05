Bangladesh’s thrilling ODI against Zimbabwe beat Tamim Iqbal’s tremendous innings

News



Bangladesh’s Sylhet have played in the second ODI against Zimbabwe at the exciting way 4-run beat. The first play of Bangladesh team has scheduled 50 overs by 8 wickets at the loss of 322 scored in response, Zimbabwe has also tremendous ways from the pursuit of the goal but the 318 runs could. The last two on the ball, Zimbabwe to conquer the 6 runs were supposed to but they chase could not. After this victory over Bangladesh in the 3 match series by 2-0 in the Invincible has overtaken. Tamim Iqbal in their 158 runs of the tremendous shift to the man of the match was chosen.

Earlier, Bangladesh had by winning the toss to bat first decided to. Opener Tamim Iqbal has one end on the tremendous ways of the bat. He just 136 on the ball with 20 fours and 3 sixes with the help of 158 runs of innings. These Bangladesh on behalf of any batter against the highest score. Wicketkeeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmadullah said his brilliantly delivered with. Rahim 50-ball 55 and Hamdullah’s 57-ball 41 runs scored. After all, in Mohamed Gemini has just 18-ball unbeaten 30 runs of the inning playing for your team 322 of the huge score catapulted.

Chasing the target of Zimbabwe beginning not merely 67 run until he his 3 wickets squandered given. However since comunicate by 51, Wesley Meyer by 57 and Alexander Reza’s 57-ball 66 runs of the inning playing for a team than in maintained. However despite this Zimbabwe by 225 runs with 7 wickets lose given and their 250 reach also seemed difficult. But from here tested Mahtomedi has just 21 on the ball 34 and Donald Iran has 28 on the ball 2 fours and 5 sixes with the help of unbeaten 55 runs of the inning playing the match exciting. Both of these 8th wickets for just 45 on the balls 80 runs of the fantastic partnership. However despite all of Zimbabwe team from the goal merely 4 run-off has ceased.

Brief score

Bangladesh: 322/8

Zimbabwe : 318/8