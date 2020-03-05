Bollywood also corona virus scare anyone to cancel the trip, if someone is shooting. Deepika Padukone canceled the trip to Paris Sobhita extended movie schedule due to the fear of the corona virus s. S | entertainment – news quote

The World Health Organization (World Health Organization) has Infectious Diseases, The pushed-19 named. Core infection with the virus (Corona virus) from now on up to 70 the state are affected.

China (China) in the plague, there are corona virus (Corona virus) from around the world, until now 88,000 more people infected. Now it’s up to different countries, in three thousand of the people died. In Italy the number of people infected 2,036 reach already so far 52 people have died. Also in India, two case-positive were found. Corona virus the effect of now Bollywood (Bollywood) is also in the show is noticeable. Deepika Padukone (Deepika Padukone) has corona virus of your fear for Paris to cancel a given. Only Deepika not only according to the information, Sunny Leone (Sunny Leone) and short holidays (Sobhita Dhulipala) too afraid.

Indeed, Deepika Padukone (Deepika Padukone) to March 3 in Paris, they’re Fashion Week was to get to. In this case, the luxury fashion house of Vuitton is held. But all the time cost corona virus case, given the actress the the the trip to cancel.

Deepika with sunny Leoni and short holiday it is a dangerous virus from a chicken. The movie “The Star was shooting in Kerala is planned, but the government of providing the warning has been canceled. In this movie actress. short holiday appear. Mumbai Mirror while talking to the film’s director Vandana Kataria said that health is, first of all, corona virus, given the schedule ahead, has been extended.

While, it’s like people from the heart of actress Sunny Leone also yourself and your family for corona virus Shields. Recently, he’s a fan selfie taking would stop to talk about it was to them so he said I was his to protect is, my three children, my husband, my driver I all these of live contact me. If you save me the effort doing it themselves first before the F. C. I..

Let me tell you that the World Health Organization’s infectious diseases, The pushed-19 named. The core of the virus infection until now. 70 the state are affected.

These also read: when Sonu Nigam from created these, an actress on Twitter, gave an answer.