Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho Under Custody by Paraguay Police News Updates | Brazilian football star Ronaldinho on a fake passport keep charged, Paraguay detained by the police

Paraguay’s interior minister said Ronaldinho just for the investigation detained, not arrested

Dainik Bhaskar

Mar 05, 2020, 12:07 PM IST

Game desk. Brazilian former star footballer and 2002 World Cup winner Ronaldinho to the Paraguay police said the fake passport case on Thursday morning in judicial custody is taken. Ronaldinho with his brother Paraguay’s capital Asuncion in a event for the rushed were. They stayed at the hotel, police said, while the taking into custody is kept. Ronaldinho’s brother one of the other partner is arrested.

Game website ESPL Brazil by Paraguay’s interior minister quoted, wrote, ‘Ronaldo and his brother was not arrested is. Them just for the investigation has been detained. The case explores in the later decision that will arrest them to or not.’

Ronaldinho charged – arrested person who framed

Home according to the minister, ‘Ronaldinho and his brother in the investigation, full cooperation are. Both charged that the person was arrested, by the same it is framed.’ Ronaldinho said his football career at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Barcelona and Milan as the club’s side have played.