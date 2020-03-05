Melbourne, in. Indian women team at the ICC T20 World Cup semi-finals in steamed style in place. In the group all against the winning team of the Final Four in place and the former Aussie speedster Brett Lee is confident India in the final of course will. Hence mouthful of the captain of the team, the while Li said No the very best team India in the finals go from Stop will.

The Indian team of the tournament at Eden Gardens hosts Australia to beat and had since then not looked back. India’s Group a partner of Team Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka beat.

Brett Lee is the ICC while talking to said, We have Australia against against the From saw that the Indian team how good is. There is no any shocking matter is that the team’s Group a top spot is achieved.

So far India has ever finals spot is not formed but which we Before saw it to him exactly the same different team. This team Shefali Verma and the PM said such as match only wicket-taking bowler who consistently the ball and the bat both from the superb performances are.

It’s the thing we always know is that they have some of the world’s finest players are present but now hence mouthful to have such a team in which the big players are likely to support. It is all that a bad day on a to compensate for you. This team in the semi-finals with full confidence for six and no very great team, they reach the final stop may.

Indian team semi-final place in the first team became the was. Now the first semi-final in India face South Africa and England from a team with Will. The team, which also Group B in second place will remain.

Posted By: Viplove Kumar

Download awakening app and news world all the news with and get job alerts, jokes, shayari, radio, and other service