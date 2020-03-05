Cac To Potential National Selectors: What Will Be Your Call On Ms Dhonis Future – selectors of the interview were asked ahead of the future associated with the question

Sports desk, Amar Ujala
Updated Wed, 04 Mar 2020 09:19 PM IST
Team India be a thing of the IT senior wicketkeeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni is referring to is not, the pros do it how to be. Indian cricket in the most important question is that what Dhoni is now the blue jersey in the game will look like or out of the field in the same game, say goodbye to will.
In Mumbai when Cricket Advisory Committee team in the first two selectors to select the interview was, so Dhoni over the future of the CAC also curious intersected.
Former Indian cricketer Madan of red-LED three-member committee by the national selectors for the post of interview came to five candidates from the ex-Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s future connected to the question asked. All these were asked, ‘Indian cricket team in the Mahendra Singh Dhoni about the future of what is your opinion?’
Dhoni in July, the ICC World Cup against New Zealand in the semi-finals in the GoT after the defeat from the team are running out. Dhoni however, on 29 March starting from IPL Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will spearhead.
BCCI, a senior officer said, ‘yes, the CAC has all of Dhoni over the future of the same question was asked. It is also asked whether he is the player the T-20 World Cup for choice.’ It turns out that the BCCI wants is that the selection committee of BCCI’s international career ranging stance to be clear. The source said, ‘Dhoni is case sensitive and is intriguing so this question need to ask was.’
Selector post for almost more than 40 candidates had applied, of which the CAC by Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Venkatesh Prasad, Rajesh Chauhan, Sunil Joshi and Harvinder Singh, on Wednesday the state had called for.
