Charges against Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra by an Nri, in a fraud case in Mumbai – Shilpa Shetty and Raj Srinivasan felt on fraud charges, a complaint, to learn the full case.

By
Naved Ahmad
-
0


Entertainment table, Amar Ujala, updated Thu, 05 Mar 2020 08:32 PM IST

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty of the players on the bad news front. Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Srinivasan against NRI businessman’s claims. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Srinivasan against fraud into the whole thing.



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here