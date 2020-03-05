constable recruitment 2015 ban on Vacant post of the carry forward

The Allahabad High Court, the police and PAC constables Recruitment 2015 the vacancies to the next recruitment for carry forward to have stayed on. As well as in this case, the state government and Police Recruitment Board answer is solicited. This order Justice SC Tripathy, Ajay Kumar Mishra and hundreds of other candidates petitions at the senior advocate Anup Trivedi and advocate in opinion and marginal Leo listening to you.

The facts of the case according to the Police Recruitment Board by December 29, 2015 28,916 police and PSC Constable & 5800 women constable post advertised were. This recruitment final results on May 15, 2018, and modify the results 21 May 2018 was declared. Subsequently, the nation’s petition filing, said that recruitment in the remaining positions on the merit the by bringing down the appointments of the visit.

He says that positions in the carry forward should not be. The petition, according to many such candidates which documents verification of the of the time or medical test in the selection were or who training quit in the middle. Their vacant become.

Police Recruitment Board by January 23, 2019, such as in the case of 2018, 13 posts were filled up so that by 2015 the recruitment of the remaining posts the merit in living below the candidates from the Be Filled, Not that the carry forward should be.