Corona virus due to the 7 month lay up of James Bond the movie no time to die no time to die daneil Craig James Bond movie postponed in November 2020 release of coronavirus threat tmov

Hollywood’s most famous franchise of James Bond in the new film no time to die corona virus to go seven months on extended. These are the decision of the creators of the film was very thoughtfully taken. The actor Daniel Craig as Agent 007’s latest movie, which Universal Studios in the world it’s going to show.

In the month of April will not release

Movie no time to die. In the month of April worldwide release to be had, but now it’s November 2020 and will be released on. The film’s producers, said on Wednesday, the Twitter account by the time this was announced. He wrote, ” Very think-understand the global in the international market after viewing we decided it was not time to die November 2020 to reject to stay.’

The tweets corona virus didn’t mention this, but entertainment trade media news of note in the last week of the movie on the red carpet at the premiere in China was canceled. China Hollywood movies, the largest foreign market. Such movies There release a big decision, will avoid the movie to postpone the right to make of course.

MGM, Universal, and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theater market, the release of time to die, be deferred until November 2020. pic.twitter.com/a9h1RP5OKd — James Bond (@007) March 4, 2020

Corona virus, China’s cinema January from lying. In addition, Japan, South Korea, Italy, some of the parts even in the movies the virus to give up to be closed.

He made the request.

Please tell that to the James Bond franchise in 2015, the iPhone’s movie “Spectre.” there is in the world Box Office of more than 880 million dollars of revenue was. So while 2012’s Skyfall all over the world, $ 1 billion, were clocked. Earning his the greater part from China.

Corona virus let go of the James Bond films, he’s also not the time to die of release to further enhance the said. James Bond is a fan site MI6-HQ no time to die-producers of” an open letter by typing the movie to reject the request. This letter said was that these time-release of the film and the public think about the health of the mother.

Tell noted that the corona virus from China starting in the world has spread. Still worldwide 94,000 people this virus has gripped, which is 3,200 more people than the death of any cartridge.