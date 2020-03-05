Coronavirus in India: Due to Corona virus all primary schools in Delhi closed till March 31

Delhi government has corona virus go to Delhi all the 5th up to the schools by March 31 for the decision to stop is taken. Delhi’s deputy chief Manish Sisodia has tweeted its information. He wrote on Twitter that the national capital in all private and government primary schools by March 31 will remain closed. Corona virus COVID-19 from the rescue and prevent it from spreading to the Delhi government took this decision is. Let me tell you that in India, corona virus-positive cases number of 30 is exceeded.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: From tomorrow, all such schools(upto class 5th) both government & private to remain shut till March 31, in view of #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/qlj8NWP6rl — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2020

Earlier, the Delhi near the three schools of the coronavirus from the rescue given the holidays declared was, while some schools parents advisory was released. Corona virus, judging by the CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said on Wednesday during the exam students examination centres in the face mask and center carry was allowed. The Human Resource Development Ministry chief secretaries of the states, CBSE has instructed that they have the corona virus taking precautionary steps with regard to students in the awareness spread. Let me tell you that this announcement at such a time has been when the corona virus, a new case of Ghaziabad from the front came is.

Corona infected with the virus have been found in Italy of the 14 citizens on the border of a separation from the center of Gurgaon many in the hospital have been admitted. While the Rajya Sabha by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has told the Rajya Sabha that on March 4 in India by corona virus 30-positive case surfaced.