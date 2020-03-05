Coronavirus in India Latest News: coronavirus in India sale of meat ban in Lucknow to stop spread of COVID-19 – Coronavirus: corona virus of awe from Lucknow in meats, fish sales ban

Coronavirus in India: in India, corona virus is spreading rapidly. The whole country is now up to 29 people in its is confirmed. Many other people also in the monitor is placed. Many places on the schools that have been turned off. Now its bearing business

Also falling is felt. Uttar Pradesh capital of Lucknow in the open area in the meat, half cooked meat and fish sales restrict is given so the meat through the corona virus to prevent the spread. Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Light, said: “hotel and restaurant sanitation and cleaning to ensure the has been said.”

Corona taking tourists on special monitoring is being laid. Agra the health officer of Taj Mahal visiting tourists to investigate the thermal gun are used. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, “on March 4 until the various checks actionable on closer 6,11,176 of passengers is examined. So far a total of 29 appearances matter in which there are three in Kerala were. After treating them discharged. The PMO in this case on direct monitoring is put in.”

Meanwhile Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, “the next eight days are quite important. We should remain vigilant. I pray that the corona virus is Holika Dahan in the water to be.” Corona virus infection resulting from the circumstances to deal with the efforts of the government in Rajya Sabha on the various parties of members expressed satisfaction the parliament building, including other important places on the thermal screening scope of increase suggested.

Health & Family Welfare Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. Harsh Vardhan by the Rajya Sabha on this subject in the statement given after the various parties of members in the country, masks and sanitizer, including other necessary materials of the market in the absence also expressed concern at its supplies of adequate arrangements to ensure suggested.



Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad has suggested that the airports on the lines of the same railway station and bus stands on any screening of the facility should be given. He said that the public sites of infection in the most at risk places in the railway station and Bus Stand are also included. So they took the whole country in all the major railway stations and bus stands also on the thermal screening extending the facility, and in each district at least one monitoring and Control Center to begin to even suggested. (Language input)

