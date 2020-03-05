Elvira Mejk in a Bikini. Star Disco Polo showed a bold photo

Elvira Mejk showed up in a Bikini

Elvira Mejk She is the Star of the Disco-Polo. Fans of this music, in any case, the Team Mejk, Elvira, along with her husband. In addition to music, Elvira an active life, loves the style. Star spends a lot of time on the training field and their effects prides itself in social networks. Recently, Elvira is a short Video from the Festival, where she dances and proudly presents the slim Silhouette published.



The star apparently, the sun and the summer missed, the more that a few days ago, we had a Blue Monday, that is, the most depressive day of the year.

Fans excited by the colorful photo of Elvira Mejk

“Well, today he has hit me #blue Monday-grey, grey-brown, without any sense. Snuję here and there. I took the iron, and I don’t want to. And still caught a cold And I want to sun and heat. Can wyfrunąć again ? Can drink hot chocolate ? I don’t know, I know,” – You of star, the publication of the glad photo wrote a blessed summer vacation.

Under the photo comments of Fans who enthusiastically dance Elvira in a Bikini, and her slender and strong Silhouette. rained “Wymiotłaś all dance and Bikini” Fans wrote, ” “I envy figure” – Added.

RadioZEt.pl/SW