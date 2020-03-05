GATE 2020 Result Date and Time: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, 16 March 2020 the Graduate Aptitude Test in engineering (GATE) 2020 result continue to. However, it is also being considered that post-graduate engineering results, entrance exam a few days before i.e. from 13 to 15 March 2020 between ever can be issued. Candidate Your result official website gate.iitd.ac.in on visit the Czech will be able to.

GATE of Answer Sheet on the object to enter the last date of 21 February was and entrance exam 01, 02, 08 and 09 February 2020 was held. GATE 2020 result announcement of the candidates by their respective subsets in the received points will be based on. Result announced date from a period of three years for this result remains valid.

GATE Result 2020: how to check the result

Step 1: the official website gate.iitd.ac.in on the visit.

Step 2: on the homepage, see the GATE Result 2020 click on the link.

Step 3: Now your registration number and password by using log-in.

Step 4: the result you will appear on the screen.

Step 5: it download and for future reference take a print out and enjoy.

Scorecard the GOAPS is uploaded. Qualified candidate March 16, from it download can. GATE 2020 scorecard 31 March 2020 will continue to be available. Thereafter, it is Rs 500 / – pay by December 31, until the soft copy of the form can be obtained.