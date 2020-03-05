Heather Knight says its Frustrating and did not want the Womens T20 World Cup to end this way Indian in the final

New Delhi, gene. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020: England team without semi-final played ICC Women T20 World Cup has been. In Sydney between India and England played to the semi-finals match due to rain fend off which caused the Indian team for the league matches in the victory from The receive points on the basis of the women Twenty20 World Cup finals has reached.

This unfortunate moment about England’s team captain Heather Knight said that the big disappointment is that your journey to the World Cup from such ends. Tell note that once the winner of Team England in this T20 World Cup beginning in South Africa match against GMAC was, but after three consecutive league than by winning the semi-finals, where without having to play them out to be had.

‘Frustrated-to-talk is like this World Cup out to be’

Match fend off after Heather Knight (Heather Knight) has said, “the truth ask so is very frustrating, we like this from the T20 World Cup not the end of the wanted, but you do nothing about this could. Is it for a reserve day would have. South Africa against the lose us have been. We reach the final was not as expected, but in the semi-final to arrive was expected, which we did.”

Heather said, “the weather had the whole game spoiled. Do feel that we have in the last few games momentum to get started and we get to the semi-finals are fully prepared, but frustrating hand. Yes, Sarah Glenn and Sophie Ecclestone has been. So a little disappointed. Tournament the beginning of the good ways, not for us who think talk is, despite its we done good.”

These are also fresh ICC Women’s T20 World Cup reached the final of the Indian team in Australia, created history

