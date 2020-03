Entertainment table, Amar Ujala, updated Wed, 04 Mar 2020 06:44 PM IST

TV actor Hiten Tejwani at the same time by the very hype displayed when he is the big boss at 11 took part . This season, his decency of the introduction by giving the hearts of the audience won. On March 5, to celebrate your birthday they . He was born in 1974 in Maharashtra happened. It’s starting in we you their personal life associated with a few secrets explains.