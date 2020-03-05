ICC Women T-20 World Cup, the Top four indian players to watch out for the final

Women T-20 WC: Played in Australia are women twenty-twenty World Cup team in India for the first time in the finals, he was a history created.. India and England on Thursday to play the semi-final combat because of the rain cancelled. The semi-finals of the match to the reserve day was not put, therefore Indian team group stage in the much points based on the reach the final managed.

The World Cup before the start of Team India of title to prevail the claimant not being considered was. Group bouts in the memory and hence such as legendary players of the dismal performance in spite of the Indian team in a World Cup so far invincible remains. India’s success in the biggest hand of young players is. Shefali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav and crest Pandey as the young players had their best game from the team India in the finals is piped.

The World Cup in the journey of Team India’s greatest star-16 year old opening batsman Shefali Verma are. The group stage of matches in Shefali’s brilliant inning while playing the team the good start given. Shefali Verma in four games 40.25 average and 161.00 for a strike rate of 161 runs scored. Shefali Verma in the tournament Most 9 sixes the batter too.

Important occasions on Shefali Varma, the glistening Sharma with got. Deepti Sharma memory of flops to be on Shefali with the Indian team’s innings in the World Cup during is handled. Deepti Sharma World Cup, four matches to 41.50 by the average of 83 runs stack. Deepti Sharma’s strike rate from 100 to a little less, but he’s Shefali with one end to the handle to Keep until now has played a pivotal role.

Reach the final to batters more than the contribution bowlers is. Indian bowling command of Poonam Yadav in the hands of the IS. Poonam Yadav had while the World Cup four matches 9 wickets achieved. Poonam Yadav in a match four wickets also take now. Not only Poonam Yadav in this World Cup highest wicket taking bowler too.

Poonam Yadav to crest Pandey good with got. Crest Pandey for four matches, 7 wickets for are. Crest Pandey is also in this World Cup most wickets taking five bowlers in the ranks are.

Besides Radha Yadav also 2 matches in the five-wicket taking Indian team to the group stage on top Stay made great contributions.

IND vs ENG semi-final: Team India has created history, the first time the T20 World Cup final in a decade.

IND Women Vs ENG Women: reach the final despite so disappointed Indian captain